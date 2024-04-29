SA’s ruling parting is struggling to garner support before the general election. According to a survey by global market research firm Ipsos, the ANC’s support could fall to 40.2% in May. Business Day TV caught up with Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham, who shared his expectations for the upcoming election.
WATCH: International expectations for the 2024 election
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham
