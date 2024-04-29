Politics

WATCH: International expectations for the 2024 election

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham

29 April 2024 - 20:13
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
SA’s ruling parting is struggling to garner support before the general election. According to a survey by global market research firm Ipsos, the ANC’s support could fall to 40.2% in May. Business Day TV caught up with Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham, who shared his expectations for the upcoming election.

