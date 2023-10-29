Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Medical schemes are justified in RAF action

29 October 2023 - 16:30
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094

Your editorial opinion refers (“Urgent state action required to fix RAF albatross”, October 25).

The legal and moral duty of medical schemes as not-for-profit organisations to safeguard the interests of scheme beneficiaries is paramount for the protection of private healthcare in SA.

Many families are tightening their belts to afford medical scheme cover for next year. Even though the industry has tried to shelter members from contribution increases despite difficult economic circumstances, there are factors beyond schemes’ control that are driving up costs.

Medical schemes must remain true to their purpose of protecting beneficiaries’ interests, which naturally extends to containing the costs of membership for all.

The Health Funders Association therefore supports schemes in defending their members’ right to claim medical costs, as they are entitled to, from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which was established for the benefit of all road users in SA if they are involved in a road accident.

Contributors to private health cover should not be penalised for alleviating the burden on overcrowded state facilities.

Phumelele Makatini
CEO, Health Funders Association

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Urgent state action required to fix RAF albatross

It’s clear the Road Accident Fund's many problems are not going to solve themselves
Opinion
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Health issues warning to RAF over refusal to pay claims

CEO Collins Letsoalo says Road Accident Fund will not resume payments to medical schemes despite Constitutional Court ruling that it must
National
1 week ago

Constitutional Court hands medical schemes a win in battle with RAF

An application to appeal against a high court ruling compelling it to resume payments is rejected
National
1 week ago

Dire state of insolvent RAF reflected in transport minister’s replies

Writs of execution for R417,261 issued against fund from 2017 to June 2023, says Sindisiwe Chikunga
National
1 week ago

WATCH: RAF amendment bill rattles medical schemes

Business Day TV spoke to companies and markets editor for Business Day Kabelo Khumalo
National
1 month ago
