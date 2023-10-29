The legal and moral duty of medical schemes as not-for-profit organisations to safeguard the interests of scheme beneficiaries is paramount for the protection of private healthcare in SA.
LETTER: Medical schemes are justified in RAF action
Your editorial opinion refers (“Urgent state action required to fix RAF albatross”, October 25).
The legal and moral duty of medical schemes as not-for-profit organisations to safeguard the interests of scheme beneficiaries is paramount for the protection of private healthcare in SA.
Many families are tightening their belts to afford medical scheme cover for next year. Even though the industry has tried to shelter members from contribution increases despite difficult economic circumstances, there are factors beyond schemes’ control that are driving up costs.
Medical schemes must remain true to their purpose of protecting beneficiaries’ interests, which naturally extends to containing the costs of membership for all.
The Health Funders Association therefore supports schemes in defending their members’ right to claim medical costs, as they are entitled to, from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which was established for the benefit of all road users in SA if they are involved in a road accident.
Contributors to private health cover should not be penalised for alleviating the burden on overcrowded state facilities.
Phumelele Makatini
CEO, Health Funders Association
