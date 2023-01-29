LETTER: Medical schemes did well

Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The extent of the damage to SA’s finances will largely depend on how and when the blackouts cease.
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Central bank grants more time amid a shortage of the new notes that could affect businesses and millions of Nigerians
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Well done to the medical schemes that took on the Road Accident Fund and won (“Medical schemes get certainty that RAF will pay members’ costs”, January 24).
The government and all its parastatals (and for that matter all of the state-owned enterprises) are reluctant to allow external third parties to have any rights in a situation of this nature.
The only reason for this is to ensure there is no powerful third party that could use the legal system and take on the government. Individual road accident victims are invariably impecunious and always reluctant to see lawyers to challenge the RAF.
The medical schemes could build up an enormous claim and have a large legal war chest to pursue a claim. Despite this, the RAF remains dysfunctional and still keeps the medical aids waiting for years.
This case is extremely important in the greater scheme of things, because the employment & labour minister has unilaterally and disingenuously changed the regulations to disallow third parties to claim from the Compensation Fund for injuries at work.
The third parties stepped into this arena many years ago as the Compensation Fund was dysfunctional. Individuals waited years, sometimes decades, for claims to be paid out, and the third parties were able to act as a bridge by paying out the medical providers to the injured claimants from the fund.
This meant the injured employees were able to get medical services quickly, efficiently and from doctors and hospitals of their choice. It cost neither the fund nor the injured anything extra. The medical service providers were willing to take a discounted payment as they got their payment quickly.
Yet the minister stepped in after two years of debate in parliament and duplicitously changed the regulations, trying to knock out third party claimants. The only reason for this was to stop them taking the Compensation Fund to court, after they had successfully sued the fund for millions of rand and their legal costs.
The third parties had been able to structure large claims against the Compensation Fund, making it worth their while to go to court and cover their legal costs. The minister kept losing in court, and the only way around this issue was to try to ban the third parties from claiming.
Of course, it would have made more sense for the government to rather step in and fix the broken Compensation Fund. If the fund had paid medical service providers quickly, efficiently and directly there would have been no need for third parties.
Instead of fixing the fund the minister has taken what he thinks is the easy option. The regulatory changes should be challenged by the third parties in the same way as the medical schemes beat the RAF.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Medical schemes did well
Kudos for court win against Road Accident Fund
Well done to the medical schemes that took on the Road Accident Fund and won (“Medical schemes get certainty that RAF will pay members’ costs”, January 24).
The government and all its parastatals (and for that matter all of the state-owned enterprises) are reluctant to allow external third parties to have any rights in a situation of this nature.
The only reason for this is to ensure there is no powerful third party that could use the legal system and take on the government. Individual road accident victims are invariably impecunious and always reluctant to see lawyers to challenge the RAF.
The medical schemes could build up an enormous claim and have a large legal war chest to pursue a claim. Despite this, the RAF remains dysfunctional and still keeps the medical aids waiting for years.
This case is extremely important in the greater scheme of things, because the employment & labour minister has unilaterally and disingenuously changed the regulations to disallow third parties to claim from the Compensation Fund for injuries at work.
The third parties stepped into this arena many years ago as the Compensation Fund was dysfunctional. Individuals waited years, sometimes decades, for claims to be paid out, and the third parties were able to act as a bridge by paying out the medical providers to the injured claimants from the fund.
This meant the injured employees were able to get medical services quickly, efficiently and from doctors and hospitals of their choice. It cost neither the fund nor the injured anything extra. The medical service providers were willing to take a discounted payment as they got their payment quickly.
Yet the minister stepped in after two years of debate in parliament and duplicitously changed the regulations, trying to knock out third party claimants. The only reason for this was to stop them taking the Compensation Fund to court, after they had successfully sued the fund for millions of rand and their legal costs.
The third parties had been able to structure large claims against the Compensation Fund, making it worth their while to go to court and cover their legal costs. The minister kept losing in court, and the only way around this issue was to try to ban the third parties from claiming.
Of course, it would have made more sense for the government to rather step in and fix the broken Compensation Fund. If the fund had paid medical service providers quickly, efficiently and directly there would have been no need for third parties.
Instead of fixing the fund the minister has taken what he thinks is the easy option. The regulatory changes should be challenged by the third parties in the same way as the medical schemes beat the RAF.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Road Accident Fund CEO and board ordered to pay for court inquiry
Court sides with Discovery Health in bid to stop RAF ‘going rogue’
Road Accident Fund issues notice to retrench 400 workers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.