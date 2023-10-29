Industrial property continues to outperform retail and office sectors
Low vacancies, especially in warehousing and logistics facilities, and limited supply drive demand countrywide
29 October 2023 - 16:17
SA’s industrial property sector has continued to outperform the retail and office property sectors, recording low vacancy rates because of rising demand for new logistics facilities.
The sector is the second largest segment within the SA listed property index accounting for just less than 20% of the index...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.