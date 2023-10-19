Constitutional Court hands medical schemes a win in battle with RAF
An application to appeal against a high court ruling compelling it to resume payments is rejected
The Constitutional Court has rejected the application by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to appeal against a high court ruling compelling it to resume payments to medical schemes. This puts a final nail in the coffin to RAF efforts to stop honouring claims from medical schemes for members who have been injured in traffic accidents.
The apex court’s decision has industry-wide implications, as it provides medical schemes and their administrators with legal assurance that they can continue a long-standing practice of covering their members’ medical bills for injuries sustained in traffic accidents, and then claiming the money back from the RAF...
