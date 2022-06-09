×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Closing the accident fund will cut out looters

Crooked industries with vested interests would be sidelined if vehicle insurance were compulsory

09 June 2022 - 13:41
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Casparus Greeff is quite correct in calling for the scrapping of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) (“Scrap the RAF immediately”, June 6). The fund is a multibillion-rand black hole.

By closing it down and simultaneously legislating for compulsory comprehensive vehicular insurance for all road users, including the minibus and public transport industries, we would see a vast improvement in road traffic behaviour and the throttling of the looting of the fund by numerous bent industries with exploitive vested interests.

Enforcement of the law, as ever, will be the deciding factor. The government needs to decide which side it is on: the side of road users or the bent industries with exploitive vested interests.

Mark Lowe, Durban

LETTER: Scrap the RAF immediately

The waste of money occurring in the RAF because of dishonest and unscrupulous elements will be halted
Opinion
3 days ago
