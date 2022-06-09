LETTER: Closing the accident fund will cut out looters

Casparus Greeff is quite correct in calling for the scrapping of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) (“Scrap the RAF immediately”, June 6). The fund is a multibillion-rand black hole.

By closing it down and simultaneously legislating for compulsory comprehensive vehicular insurance for all road users, including the minibus and public transport industries, we would see a vast improvement in road traffic behaviour and the throttling of the looting of the fund by numerous bent industries with exploitive vested interests.

Enforcement of the law, as ever, will be the deciding factor. The government needs to decide which side it is on: the side of road users or the bent industries with exploitive vested interests.

Mark Lowe, Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.