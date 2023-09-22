National

WATCH: RAF amendment bill rattles medical schemes

Business Day TV spoke to companies and markets editor for Business Day Kabelo Khumalo

22 September 2023 - 16:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File picture: WERNER HILLS.
File picture: WERNER HILLS.

A proposed draft bill to amend the Road Accident Fund (RAF is causing ripples in the medical insurance sector. Industry experts are concerned about potential hikes in medical scheme premiums as insurers rush to address gaps in fund coverage.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Day’s companies and markets editor, Kabelo Khumalo, who provided further insight on the matter.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: RAF amendment bill rattles medical schemes
National
2.
Cape Town firefighters save burning container ...
National
3.
Don’t create a law that will kill sentiment, says ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Skills visa delays ‘hold back economic growth’
National
5.
Bird flu: chickens are dropping like flies in ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.