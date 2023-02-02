Taxi association says fuel price hike is killing business

Persistent fuel price increases will push more people into poverty, according to the EFF, Cosatu and a taxi association, which were reacting to the February 1 price hike.

From Wednesday, petrol prices increased by 28c/l, diesel with 0.05% sulphur went up by 9c/l, paraffin by 58.00c/l ,while diesel with 0.005% sulphur decreased by 0.84 c/l.

Mpho Mukhari from Mamelodi Local & Long Distance Taxi Association (MALLDTA) told TimesLIVE that fuel price hikes were devastating.

“The hike of petrol and diesel is killing the business. The drivers are working for fuel, they spend from R4,000-R5,000 a week for fuel. The sad part is that they are not even making that money,” Mukhari said.

He said coping with the increase was hard on the industry, which was still recovering from the effects of the strict Covid-19 lockdown.

“Things are better now but taxi owners and drivers still get their cars repossessed by banks because they cannot keep up with the expenses.

“The average bank instalment for the taxis is R13,500-R16,500. More than 10 taxis a month get repossessed because of rising expenses.”

Mukhari said some taxi owners fired their drivers for not bringing in enough money.