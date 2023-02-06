Economy

State may hike public sector pay for votes

Economists say the government will have to increase salaries in the 2023/2024 financial year

06 February 2023 - 20:15

The ANC’s need to boost electoral support, particularly at a time when there is unrest and possible strikes in pay disputes, will make fiscal consolidation more challenging ahead of the budget this month and the national elections, economists say.

In its economic research report released on Monday, Absa said that unprecedented electoral pressure on the ANC — recent polls such as those conducted by the Brenthurst Foundation in late October and early November suggest the party could lose its majority — would seem to “raise the risk of populist policies” and force the government to grant a public sector pay hike...

