Market participants view the Fed chair’s appearance at the Economic Club as a chance to offer more clarity on where rates are headed
Governing party will need to make what might seem unimaginable sacrifices for the good of the country
President urges business and others to work with government to ‘let us find solutions for the common good of our country’
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
There were fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet, less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022
Divisions within government on how to stabilise the electricity supply do not inspire confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Tuesday’s multisector walkouts and street protests come a day after pension reform legislation began its passage through parliament
SuperSport have punched above their weight this season despite limited resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue blooding youngsters from youth structures
The futuristic two-seater is unlike anything previously seen from Nissan
The ANC’s need to boost electoral support, particularly at a time when there is unrest and possible strikes in pay disputes, will make fiscal consolidation more challenging ahead of the budget this month and the national elections, economists say.
In its economic research report released on Monday, Absa said that unprecedented electoral pressure on the ANC — recent polls such as those conducted by the Brenthurst Foundation in late October and early November suggest the party could lose its majority — would seem to “raise the risk of populist policies” and force the government to grant a public sector pay hike...
State may hike public sector pay for votes
Economists say the government will have to increase salaries in the 2023/2024 financial year
