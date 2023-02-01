National / Labour

Saftu accepted as member of Nedlac

Zwelinzima Vavi says the SA Federation of Trade Unions will push pro-worker issues on the policy formulating body ‘very aggressively’

01 February 2023 - 23:14 Luyolo Mkentane

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has been accepted as a member of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said his federation was going to push pro-worker issues on the forum “very aggressively”.

Nedlac is a policy formulating body comprising the government, business, labour and community constituencies. The other labour federations at Nedlac include the ANC-aligned Cosatu, Fedusa (Federation of Unions of SA) and Nactu (National Council of Trade Unions)...

