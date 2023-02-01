Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has been accepted as a member of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said his federation was going to push pro-worker issues on the forum “very aggressively”.
Nedlac is a policy formulating body comprising the government, business, labour and community constituencies. The other labour federations at Nedlac include the ANC-aligned Cosatu, Fedusa (Federation of Unions of SA) and Nactu (National Council of Trade Unions)...
LABOUR FORUM
Saftu accepted as member of Nedlac
Zwelinzima Vavi says the SA Federation of Trade Unions will push pro-worker issues on the policy formulating body ‘very aggressively’
