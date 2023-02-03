Opinion / Columnists

BRYAN ROSTRON: The ANC and the art of waiting for something to turn up

03 February 2023 - 05:00 Bryan Rostron

And so we stumble into yet another year with a government seemingly incapable of making a plan, while public expectations plummet as fast as ANC polling numbers. Some ministers remain lost in the past, and as a collective the cabinet has no new ideas.

The slogan for the ANC in 2023 seems to be that of Charles Dickens’ Wilkins Micawber in David Copperfield, obstinately optimistic even after a spell in debtor’s prison. As his woes proliferate and with no solution in sight, invariably Micawber promises his destitute family “something will turn up!”     ..

