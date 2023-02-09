Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President's state of the nation address likely to be dominated by power crisis and how he plans to tackle high unemployment and entrenched poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
Over the past few days President Cyril Ramaphosa and his PR team have been on a charm offensive providing insights into the progress report on the president’s commitments from the 2022 state of the nation address.
That list mirrored the fragile state of the nation. Promises made — including a social compact that would be published within 100 days — reflected the president’s hope that his administration could find a way of steering the country’s fortunes in a better direction in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the looting of 2021. Even then it was clear that state resources and capacity would not be enough on their own to deliver on the president’s wish list...
KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa’s ANC unlikely to wean SA off unsustainable grants
