LETTER: Isaah Mhlanga makes persuasive case for inflation target of 3%

Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon says the US and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of next year
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Support aims at helping businesses weather the steep recession expected in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, and eventually to rebuild shattered country
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Isaah Mhlanga clearly outlined the options open to the Reserve Bank in dealing with inflation in SA and underscored the importance of the Bank’s anti-inflation mandate (“Every central bank has its ‘may day’ — Reserve Bank too”, October 7).
The article also addressed whether the flexible inflation target range of 3%-6%, with its midpoint target of 4.5%, is still adequate or whether there should now rather be a fixed target of 3%, as urged by the Bank. It has made a persuasive case. This would nonetheless require higher interest rates for a longer period.
Technically, this is an important economic debate for SA now. However, determining the “right” level of interest rates is not just a subject that should engage economists. It is also a big decision within SA’s political economy as a whole and is not a unilateral matter. The present target range was originally set by the cabinet and any change would have to be endorsed by the cabinet.
Other stakeholders, such as Nedlac and the president’s economic advisory council, would presumably need to be consulted. The Reserve Bank has apparently already discussed it with the National Treasury.
Inflation targeting has served SA well over the past two decades, yet a review is healthy. But before SA decides on a different target regime there needs to be a rigorous interrogation of what policy trade-offs may be involved, what global research so far has said about flexible inflation targets versus fixed ones, and inevitably what political realities have to be managed.
Because inflation targeting is a key tool for the Bank to successfully influence price and wage expectations, any change must not only be credible but also command sufficient consensus about an altered framework.
Raymond ParsonsNorth-West University Business School
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Isaah Mhlanga makes persuasive case for inflation target of 3%
There needs to be a rigorous interrogation of the policy trade-offs before SA tightens its target
Isaah Mhlanga clearly outlined the options open to the Reserve Bank in dealing with inflation in SA and underscored the importance of the Bank’s anti-inflation mandate (“Every central bank has its ‘may day’ — Reserve Bank too”, October 7).
The article also addressed whether the flexible inflation target range of 3%-6%, with its midpoint target of 4.5%, is still adequate or whether there should now rather be a fixed target of 3%, as urged by the Bank. It has made a persuasive case. This would nonetheless require higher interest rates for a longer period.
Technically, this is an important economic debate for SA now. However, determining the “right” level of interest rates is not just a subject that should engage economists. It is also a big decision within SA’s political economy as a whole and is not a unilateral matter. The present target range was originally set by the cabinet and any change would have to be endorsed by the cabinet.
Other stakeholders, such as Nedlac and the president’s economic advisory council, would presumably need to be consulted. The Reserve Bank has apparently already discussed it with the National Treasury.
Inflation targeting has served SA well over the past two decades, yet a review is healthy. But before SA decides on a different target regime there needs to be a rigorous interrogation of what policy trade-offs may be involved, what global research so far has said about flexible inflation targets versus fixed ones, and inevitably what political realities have to be managed.
Because inflation targeting is a key tool for the Bank to successfully influence price and wage expectations, any change must not only be credible but also command sufficient consensus about an altered framework.
Raymond Parsons
North-West University Business School
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SA to strengthen ties at Washington meetings with eye on greylisting
MICHAEL AVERY: Reserve Bank and commodities save SA from Fragile Five repeat
Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to drop to 3.3% this year, says World Bank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA to strengthen ties at Washington meetings with eye on greylisting
Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to drop to 3.3% this year, says World Bank
SIZWE GODIDE-MBELE: Reserve Bank must ‘read the room’ and reverse course on ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.