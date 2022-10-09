×

Business

Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to drop to 3.3% this year, says World Bank

09 October 2022 - 06:59 Reuters

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is set to grow 3.3% this year, down from 4.1% in 2021, the World Bank said this week, due to slowing global growth, drought, increased risk of debt distress and rising inflation made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The 2022 forecast was cut from a prediction of 3.6% made in its last biannual update in April, as the bank slashed projections for Nigeria, SA and Ghana, which is battling an economic crisis...

