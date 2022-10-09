×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

SIZWE GODIDE-MBELE: Reserve Bank must ‘read the room’ and reverse course on interest rates

Stimulating demand to boost economic growth should be its aim

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 07:53 Sizwe Godide-Mbele

The latest increase in the repo rate by 75 bps to an annual rate of 6.25% has again raised questions about the appropriateness and adequacy of interest rates as a tool to curb inflation in SA.

The Reserve Bank’s rate increases, aimed at achieving its macroeconomic objectives and guiding borrowing costs, come against a groundswell of concern about the unaffordable cost of living, which is reflected in violent protests...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.