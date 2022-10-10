×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CCMA an example to failing government

Commission’s governing body provides good service and has a clean audit record

10 October 2022 - 16:58
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Failing or completely dysfunctional government departments should take a leaf from the book of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA). It has not only had a clean audit but functions up to the same standards it achieved before Covid-19. 

Over and above this shining performance, the governing body of the CCMA has put together a tariff of fees for privatised services to the business and labour sector. For instance, it offers training and advice in terms of section 115(3) of the Labour Relations Act. This training for a full day can range from R3,200 to R7,300. The training comes from qualified individuals and certainly beats the fees that would be charged by labour lawyers.

Another incredibly good service is conducting, overseeing and scrutinising any election of ballot of a registered trade union or registered employer organisation. The CCMA has many publications for sale and can step in and resolve disputes privately at a nominal cost.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

