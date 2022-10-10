×

National

IMF AND WORLD BANK

SA to strengthen ties at Washington meetings with eye on greylisting

SA’s climate finance team head Daniel Mminele joins SA’s top-level delegation to attend annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank

10 October 2022 - 05:10 Hilary Joffe

The issue of SA’s potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is expected to loom large in conversations between SA banks and their international counterparts in Washington, DC, this week, as the world’s bankers gather on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, which start on Monday.

About 10,000 people traditionally descend on Washington for the annual meetings, which are being held fully in person for the first time since before the Covid pandemic. And the title of the opening panel discussion, “Addressing multiple crises in an era of volatility”, reflects the magnitude of the issues to be discussed this year...

