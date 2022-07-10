×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Praise ANC’s pragmatism

SA should be looking ahead at dangers it faces instead of clamouring for old wounds to be opened

10 July 2022 - 20:10
Picture: 123RF/KRISSIKUNTERBUNT
I get the emotional outburst and indignation in Michael Schimdt’s article (“Pursuit of justice agonisingly slow in prosecuting apartheid crimes”, July 5). However, here’s a contrarian point of view: perhaps the ANC leadership should be praised for their pragmatism over emotion in this matter.

Wars cause casualties, and the longer they last the bigger the toll. Decisions — painful decisions — were made to free the oppressed masses of SA and cut short the suffering. Part of the price of freedom, on top of the estimated 4,500 deaths the struggle had already cost, was to forgive and move on. 

By dragging on for years the Vietnam War ended up costing more than 3-million lives. SA managed to avoid this carnage. Let us give thanks instead of focusing on matters gone by.

SA as a nation should be looking ahead at the clear and present dangers it faces instead of clamouring for old wounds to be opened up.

Leon Jacobsz
Via email

LETTER: ANC caused Eskom mess so should help De Ruyter fix it

Responsibility for the state of Eskom lies entirely at the feet of the ANC government
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: SA unable to emulate China

Meritocratic governance is simply not part of the governing party’s worldview
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Eskom should tackle state capturers

Raking back loot from looters is a rich potential source of revenue
Opinion
1 hour ago
