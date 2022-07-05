National Pursuit of justice agonisingly slow in prosecuting apartheid crimes B L Premium

Near the site of the old gallows on a lawn outside the castle in Cape Town lie 118 gaping unmarked graves representing deaths in custody, an art installation by activist Haroon Gunn-Salie that spell out “Justice” — a clarion call to the democratic government to make good on its promises to the victims of apartheid.

Despite the immense research done by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) over 1996-2003 in detailing the damage done by apartheid — taking the testimony of more than 21,000 victims — the pursuit of justice has been agonisingly slow...