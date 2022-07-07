×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC caused Eskom mess so should help De Ruyter fix it

Responsibility for the state of Eskom lies entirely at the feet of the ANC government

07 July 2022 - 18:48
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

André de Ruyter was given the job of sorting out Eskom,  the most decimated state-owned enterprise in SA due to  mismanagement, corruption and cadre deployment. But responsibility for the state of Eskom lies entirely at the feet of the ANC government — contrary to what Gwede Mantashe claims. It was once a world-class entity providing the world’s cheapest electricity.

Former president Thabo Mbeki could not see further than his whisky glass that since independence the population needing electricity was going to quadruple. His attitude of SA not needing to build  more power stations put us back 10 years.

If one looks at the original estimates of the costs to build the Medupi and Kusile power stations one must ask how the build time slowed so incredibly and the final costs escalated by hundreds of times, yet they are still not fully functional.

In years past, SA’s power stations were as clean and polished as hospitals. Then the experienced senior staff were systematically retrenched, removed or chased out, and the result is the shambles we have today. The shenanigans between Jacob Zuma and the Guptas were the last straw. Between them they cost Eskom billions in corruption.

The reality is that in Africa nothing is maintained as it should be, it is left to break down, and then excuses are made. It is not only SA that suffers from this. The Hwange (formerly Wankie) power station in Zimbabwe is an example.

De Ruyter must be given 100% support from the government, as none of the former ANC appointees have been capable of improving Eskom, rather driving it further into the ground.

Bob Gillies
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Resignations of De Ruyter and Oberholzer would be disastrous

Duma Gqubule does not comment on the ANC government’s role and its refusal to allow Eskom to increase generation capacity in the late 1990s
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Ask armchair critics how to stop load-shedding

The people who advocate firing the Eskom CEO and board should devise solutions
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Unions must held to account for Eskom strike

Utility ought to pursue compensation in terms of the Labour Relations Act for losses sustained as a result of the unprotected industrial action
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Shame on our spineless leaders

We need generals, not staff officers, as we tackle the Eskom darkness
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Let private sector in as De Ruyter ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Rethink is needed on ending the ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Why are all homes, bar two, in a ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Thank cadre deployment and BEE for the ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: De Ruyter is our best shot at averting ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

National Planning Commission wants energy crisis to be declared an emergency

National

We must accept responsibility and act to repair power supply, Ramaphosa tells ...

National

CARTOON: Eskom running on empty

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Let private sector in as De Ruyter tries riding Eskom into the ...

Opinion / Columnists

Blackouts to be gradually reduced before suspended, says Gordhan

National

WATCH: How power cuts are weighing on SMEs

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.