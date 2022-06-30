×

LETTER: End the genetic corruption of the ANC to save SA

The ANC and its so-called alliance partners are the sole cause of the calamitous condition we find ourselves in

30 June 2022 - 10:55
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
SA is spiraling towards failed state status, and the recent strike by Eskom workers — an unprotected action — was nothing short of sabotage and should have been treated as such by whatever organs of state are still functioning.

The ANC and its so-called alliance partners are the sole cause of the calamitous condition we find ourselves in. They make the war in the Ukraine look like children at play. It’s a terrible analogy, but sadly true.

There are many good and wonderful people and organisations in this country that are desperately trying to fix everything, from potholes to power, from police to pollution, from incompetence to corruption, all of which can be placed at the door of the ANC and its sycophants.

This country desperately needs a change in political direction, leadership and management. And, oh yes, an end to the genetic corruption of the ANC. South Africans must wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late. It is already just a chime before midnight.

Dr Peter Baker
Parktown North

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Failing to come clean tarnishes Ramaphosa’s credibility

Zondo found president failed to support Popo Molefe who alerted ANC top six officials to corrupt dealings at Prasa
JUSTICE MALALA: What’s left to steal? An election

There’s not much the ANC has not stolen, but a cabal in the party has the IEC in its sights
Only service delivery can save Gauteng ANC in 2024, ministers say

At the Gauteng conference on Friday, Panyaza Lesufi’s predecessor, David Makhura, criticised the ANC as being a ‘self-absorbed organisation’ that was ...
