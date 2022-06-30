LETTER: End the genetic corruption of the ANC to save SA

SA is spiraling towards failed state status, and the recent strike by Eskom workers — an unprotected action — was nothing short of sabotage and should have been treated as such by whatever organs of state are still functioning.

The ANC and its so-called alliance partners are the sole cause of the calamitous condition we find ourselves in. They make the war in the Ukraine look like children at play. It’s a terrible analogy, but sadly true.

There are many good and wonderful people and organisations in this country that are desperately trying to fix everything, from potholes to power, from police to pollution, from incompetence to corruption, all of which can be placed at the door of the ANC and its sycophants.

This country desperately needs a change in political direction, leadership and management. And, oh yes, an end to the genetic corruption of the ANC. South Africans must wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late. It is already just a chime before midnight.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North

