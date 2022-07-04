LETTER: ANC must run the country, or ship out

The ANC talks as if it is not in power. It controls a R2-trillion budget — it must just run the country or ship out.

I’m based in Bloemfontein, but stayed in Johannesburg for 15 years before moving here. ANC problems are the same all over the country. You get leaders who know the problems, but they don’t act on them.

Thabo Mbeki, David Makhura, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, Panyaza Lesufi. They all give good analysis of what will happen in 2024 — them losing power — but nothing is happening to fix things.

Tender manipulation is the main problem facing the ANC. It makes it difficult to improve the country. All it needs to do is focus on service delivery. SA is so dirty it could take 10 years just to clean everything, and it would create jobs. This could really change how people view the ANC.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is getting notes from Cape Town on how to run a good city. If she succeeds, the ANC can forget about being in power in Gauteng after 2024. It lost Cape Town in 2004 and it doesn’t look like it will ever get it back.

Mzi Mpiti

Mangaung

