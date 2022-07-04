×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC must run the country, or ship out

ANC problems are the same all over the country

04 July 2022 - 17:04 Mzi Mpiti
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The ANC talks as if it is not in power. It controls a R2-trillion budget — it must just run the country or ship out. 

I’m based in Bloemfontein, but stayed in Johannesburg for 15 years before moving here. ANC problems are the same all over the country. You get leaders who know the problems, but they don’t act on them.

Thabo Mbeki, David Makhura, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, Panyaza Lesufi.  They all give good analysis of what will happen in 2024 — them losing power — but nothing is happening to fix things.

Tender manipulation is the main problem facing the ANC. It makes it difficult to improve the country. All it needs to do is focus on service delivery. SA is so dirty it could take 10 years just to clean everything, and it would create jobs. This could really change how people view the ANC.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is getting notes from Cape Town on how to run a good city. If she succeeds, the ANC can forget about being in power in Gauteng after 2024. It lost Cape Town in 2004 and it doesn’t look like it will ever get it back.

Mzi Mpiti 

Mangaung

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

