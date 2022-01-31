LETTER: Tax hoorah no triumph

Your article refers (“Tax take may beat estimates by R200bn as revenue outperforms”, January 31). It’s all smoke and mirrors. The estimate was lowered by several R100bn to try to take into account the effects of the government’s response to Covid-19.

Over R600bn in new debt was created in 2020/2021 alone. This “surplus” actually just means the fiscus is less in the hole than previously estimated, but still in a hole nevertheless.

Thinus Marais

Via BusinessLIVE

