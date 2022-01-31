Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tax hoorah no triumph

31 January 2022 - 14:32
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF

Your article refers (“Tax take may beat estimates by R200bn as revenue outperforms”, January 31). It’s all smoke and mirrors. The estimate was lowered by several R100bn to try to take into account the effects of the government’s response to Covid-19.

Over R600bn in new debt was created in 2020/2021 alone. This “surplus” actually just means the fiscus is less in the hole than previously estimated, but still in a hole nevertheless.

Thinus Marais 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Tax take may beat estimates by R200bn as revenue outperforms

Due mainly to strong corporate income tax collections, the monthly surplus was the largest yet for December
Economy
11 hours ago

Scrap metal industry divided over taking state to court

Government wants to introduce measures to tightly regulate the export of scrap
National
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Let’s deal in real ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Who is liable if the Covid vaccine goes wrong?
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fed at centre of global ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: BIG debate is welcome, but can we ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PETER BRUCE: If the guys at the wheel don’t ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Resign Ramaphosa

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How many ANC leaders understand business?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mervyn Dirks and whistle-blowers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Big man Putin smiling

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.