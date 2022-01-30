National Scrap metal industry divided over taking state to court Challenge by the MRA is ill-advised and not supported by some of the association’s members, says Reclam B L Premium

Divisions have emerged within a big scrap metal industry body over a decision to take the government to court to challenge some of the measures to tightly regulate the export of scrap.

The Reclamation Group (Reclam), one of the largest scrap metal dealers in the country, is at odds with its industry representative body, the Metal Recyclers Association of SA (MRA), which has launched a court application to challenge the government’s decision to continue with regulations forcing industry players to sell at a discount locally while an export tax has been introduced...