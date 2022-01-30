Scrap metal industry divided over taking state to court
Challenge by the MRA is ill-advised and not supported by some of the association’s members, says Reclam
30 January 2022 - 18:46
Divisions have emerged within a big scrap metal industry body over a decision to take the government to court to challenge some of the measures to tightly regulate the export of scrap.
The Reclamation Group (Reclam), one of the largest scrap metal dealers in the country, is at odds with its industry representative body, the Metal Recyclers Association of SA (MRA), which has launched a court application to challenge the government’s decision to continue with regulations forcing industry players to sell at a discount locally while an export tax has been introduced...
