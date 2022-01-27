LETTER: Big man Putin smiling

As Britons ask themselves whether a cake makes a party in regard to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “partygate”, the rest of Europe is scratching its head over the decade-long conundrum “what does Vladimir Putin want?”.

Poor US President Joe Biden is stuck between Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea. His presidency is facing its first major international challenges. Two months after the indomitable Angela Merkel left the political stage, the new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has turned Germany into Putin’s doormat.

Germany is a weak link in Europe’s unity against Putin. Russia’s big man is happy to see his ego taking centre stage as diplomats rush from Washington to Berlin and Kiev like headless chickens.

It is all Putin ever wanted — relevance — and to be back in the USSR days. He will never invade Ukraine. It is his golden egg.

As for China and North Korea, they prove the point that the human ego is more dangerous than Covid-19.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

