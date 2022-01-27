Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Big man Putin smiling

27 January 2022 - 15:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS

As Britons ask themselves whether a cake makes a party in regard to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “partygate”, the rest of Europe is scratching its head over the decade-long conundrum “what does Vladimir Putin want?”.

Poor US President Joe Biden is stuck between Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea. His presidency is facing its first major international challenges. Two months after the indomitable Angela Merkel left the political stage, the new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has turned Germany into Putin’s doormat.

Germany is a weak link in Europe’s unity against Putin. Russia’s big man is happy to see his ego taking centre stage as diplomats rush from Washington to Berlin and Kiev like headless chickens.

It is all Putin ever wanted — relevance — and to be back in the USSR days. He will never invade Ukraine. It is his golden egg.

As for China and North Korea, they prove the point that the human ego is more dangerous than Covid-19.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LIONEL LAURENT: Macron has a chance to flex more muscle over Russia

The French president has tried and failed to bring Putin in from the cold
Opinion
6 hours ago

Sanctions would not hurt Vladimir Putin, Russia warns

Russia has held new military drills on land and sea and moved more troops and jets to Belarus, north of Ukraine, for ‘joint exercises’ there in ...
World
1 day ago

Vladimir Putin to meet Italian CEOs despite Ukraine tensions

Russia’s leader to meet executives including heads of Enel and UniCredit via video link as US and Europe threaten sanctions
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: If the guys at the wheel don’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: SA’s ruinous affliction is a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Becker’s removal another nail in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANC’s plan to neuter party funding law raises red ...
Opinion
5.
STEVEN KUO: With US power waning, SA stands at a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

STEVEN KUO: With US power waning, SA stands at a Brics crossroad

Opinion / Columnists

US firms urge measured process to Russia sanctions

World

BIG READ: Ukraine is the sideshow of Russian opposition to Nato expansion

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.