Economy Tax take may beat estimates by R200bn as revenue outperforms Large surplus recorded for December B L Premium

With less than a month to go to budget day, the latest monthly figures from the Treasury suggest that government revenue could come in at as much as R200bn higher than the estimates of a year ago.

The budget deficit is expected to be significantly lower than Enoch Godongwana, the finance minister, projected in his November medium-term budget policy statement, thanks mainly to strong corporate income tax collections...