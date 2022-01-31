Tax take may beat estimates by R200bn as revenue outperforms
Large surplus recorded for December
31 January 2022 - 05:10
With less than a month to go to budget day, the latest monthly figures from the Treasury suggest that government revenue could come in at as much as R200bn higher than the estimates of a year ago.
The budget deficit is expected to be significantly lower than Enoch Godongwana, the finance minister, projected in his November medium-term budget policy statement, thanks mainly to strong corporate income tax collections...
