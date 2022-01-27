LETTER: Resign Ramaphosa

Your editorial opinion refers (“SA’s ruinous affliction is a procurement pandemic”, January 27).

I have put off filing my 2021 tax return, due by the end of January, because I can’t bear the thought of paying a single cent if it will be stolen with impunity. It makes my stomach turn.

All President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to do — when he comes out of hiding — is smile and make useless promises, knowing full well that the ANC’s continued existence relies on this network of theft.

In the UK, public outrage over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parties during Covid lockdowns will almost certainly result in him resigning from office. There is even a police investigation into this situation. In SA the party was way more than birthday cakes and champagne. It was a frenzied clamour for cash. Billions of taxpayers money stolen while we were holed up at home.

If this were the UK Ramaphosa would resign and deregister the ANC. There would be criminal consequences. People would demand it. In SA, all I can do is get angry, write letters to the paper and put off the moment when I have to submit my tax return. The SA social compact is entirely broken.

Richard Bryant

Via BusinessLIVE

