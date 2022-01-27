LETTER: How many ANC leaders understand business?

Peter Bruce’s latest column refers (“If the guys at the wheel don’t understand their jobs, expect a crash”, January 26).

If the question mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe claims he always asks when new deals are presented to him — “how many black capitalists have you produced with this deal?” — is anything to go by, one has to wonder if there is any meaningful interaction between serious investors (both local and foreign) and top ANC officials.

If there is, Mantashe is certainly not listening, and logically why would any international investor be remotely interested in developing a black capitalist? For the ANC it may be acceptable to get money for nothing, but in the real world of international investment this does not happen. Obviously Mantashe hasn’t been told this.

Ian Ferguson

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​