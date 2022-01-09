Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE to blame for state capture

But presidents past and present refuse to admit it

09 January 2022 - 17:18
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

In many ways SA is ahead of the US in terms of political maturity. A big US party embraces the lie that it won the last election. Nearly half of its members consider the use of violence to “stop the steal” to be acceptable.

Here in SA we have the Zondo commission detailing how a big faction in the governing party set out to capture and dismantle the state. What is termed “state capture” is as much a coup attempt as the storming of the US Capitol. Only here no-one condones it.

However, as demonstrated by President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki, our honesty still falls short. The sitting president refuses to go on to conclude that so-called black empowerment (BEE) and cadre deployment opened the door to state capture.

The demographic obsession of the ANC has in effect taken experienced minorities out of the equation when it comes to staffing the public sector. Measures of competence (and, yes, ethics) have been discarded. This almost begs an unscrupulous leader such as Jacob Zuma to insinuate his loyalists into the top reaches of the state.

If the proven ability of minorities are no longer relevant in evaluating candidates, all parameters fall away. The real tragedy is that not only the skilled minorities but also the most suitable black candidates are ignored. Loyalty to a leader who wants to make the state his plaything is all.

If Ramaphosa really wants to cauterise any future state capture attempts he must prevail upon his party to abandon so-called BEE and cadre deployment.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

BUSI MAVUSO: Business is ready to help turn Zondo report into action

Structures to combat corruption must be established and those guilty of state capture should face the music
Opinion
4 hours ago

Nedbank denies misconduct as state capture report calls for probe

The bank maintains that there is no wrongdoing on its part in relation to Acsa transactions
Companies
2 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of capable state

The ANC is unable to correctly assess the root cause of what ails it and the country
Opinion
4 hours ago

Zondo sounds the alarm over assaults on symbols of democracy

Man who smashed Constitutional Court windows is expected to appear in court on Friday
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: BEE to blame for state capture
Opinion / Letters
3.
BUSI MAVUSO: Business is ready to help turn Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DONALD MACKAY: Local is not always lekker ... ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Western Cape does not have to be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Saica vows to investigate enablers of state capture

Companies

THABANG MOKOPANELE: Only if findings are acted on will Zondo commission be ...

Opinion / Columnists

Raymond Zondo censures PwC for turning blind eye to state capture

Companies / Financial Services

Deferred prosecution agreements for firms would help NPA, says Zondo

National

Zondo says ministers should not be solely responsible for SOE board appointments

National

Zondo: ANC watched as state coffers were plundered

National

Zondo recommends NPA charge Dudu Myeni for fraud and corruption

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo did not make a call on Zuma, but the writing is on the wall

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.