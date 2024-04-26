Nearly 4,000 jobs on the line at Implats
Group says persistently low platinum group metals prices and increasing costs have put business under threat
26 April 2024 - 13:00
Nearly 4,000 jobs are on the line at Impala Platinum (Implats), as the platinum sector continues to labour under subdued prices that have seen widespread job cuts across the sector, one of the biggest employers in the mining industry in SA.
Implats, which said it had begun consulting with labour, in a process that could see it let go of 3,900 workers — or 9% of workers at its Rustenburg, Impala Bafokeng and Marula operations. The mining house said the process will also result in a 30% reduction in head office costs...
