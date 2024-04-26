Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Motor companies flock to SA despite declining new vehicle sales

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor at large David Furlonger

26 April 2024 - 17:43
Visitors look at BYD's Fangchengbao Super 9 electric convertible concept vehicle displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, on April 25, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Despite a decline in new vehicle sales in SA, motor companies are flocking to the market, drawn by its competitiveness and expanding array of brands and models. However, concerns arise at how achievable previous growth forecasts are given  the tough economic environment. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail, editor at large David Furlonger to get his insights.

