National NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo did not make a call on Zuma, but the writing is on the wall The acting chief justice reserves judgment on findings and recommendations against Zuma for now

Former president Jacob Zuma actively participated in and aggressively pushed for state capture while in office and can no longer claim he was not responsible for it.

While not yet making any finding or recommendation on Zuma, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo painted a clear picture of Zuma’s role in the state capture project in the first of a three-part report he handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday following a three-year investigation into state capture...