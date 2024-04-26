Anglo American board rebuffs BHP merger bid
Chairman says offer is unattractive and fails to value group’s prospects
26 April 2024 - 09:08
The board of Anglo American has unanimously rejected BHP’s proposal to merge with it, saying the structure it contemplates is highly unattractive and Anglo will deliver significant value for shareholders on its own.
Australian mining giant BHP has until 22 May to put in a bid for Anglo after it proposed an all-share merger that would require Anglo to divest its controlling stakes in Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore to shareholders...
