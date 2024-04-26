Parliament passes ‘landmark’ Climate Change Bill
Law paves way for transition to low-carbon economy and allows government to put in place more ambitious targets for greenhouse gas emitters
26 April 2024 - 15:50
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has passed SA’s first piece of legislation which aims specifically to address the effects of climate change.
The Climate Change Bill was passed on Thursday and will now go to president Cyril Ramaphosa to be signed into law...
