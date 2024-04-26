Companies / Financial Services

Absa gets new finance chief

Bank announces several appointments from internal staff

26 April 2024 - 09:53
Absa chief risk officer, Deon Raju, has been promoted to financial director after the resignation of Jason Quinn. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Absa has promoted its group chief risk officer Deon Raju to the role of financial director, after the resignation of Jason Quinn who left the role last year after he was appointed as Nedbank CEO designate.

Quinn, who spent 15 years with Absa will take over from Nedbank’s veteran Mike Brown next month.

Absa said Raju will assume his new role immediately.

“He joined Absa in 1999 and was the Group Treasurer between 2016 and 2021. Deon becomes a member of the Board Group Risk and Capital Management Committee, Group Credit Risk Committee, and the Information Technology Committee,” the group said.

“Furthermore, shareholders are informed that Chris Snyman, currently Interim Financial Director of Absa Group and Absa Bank, will relinquish these roles and step down as an executive director of the Boards and as member of the above committees with immediate effect.”

The lender also appointed Rajal Vaidya as interim group chief risk officer. Vaidya holds the same role at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Cowyk Fox has stepped down as CEO of Everyday Banking, and will be replaced by Christine Wu.

“It is pleasing to note that the appointments announced today are internal colleagues who have proven track records of delivering results in their respective fields and will contribute further to driving growth and empowering Africa’s tomorrow,” Absa group CEO, Arrie Rautenbach said.

Khumalok@businesslive.co.za 

MTN finds a way to join PayShap

Digital payment service is open only to banks, so mobile operator joins forces with Investec and Electrum
Companies
1 day ago

Reserve Bank seizes assets of Jooste’s ‘lover’

Bank accounts with R42m and R18m exclusive Paarl estate property confiscated
National
2 days ago

Standard Bank has lion’s share of R11-trillion sector

The group has a 24.9% market share of advances
Companies
4 days ago
