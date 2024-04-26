‘Baby Reindeer’ fiction turning into insidious fact
Richard Gadd’s new Netflix show attracts trolls detracting from a gut-wrenching story told bravely
Great personal pain often makes for the material of great art, but what happens when that art enters a world full of wannabe online sleuths determined to dissect it and identify the real people in it, rather than accept it on its own “inspired by a true story” creative terms?
That’s the uncomfortable question facing comedian Richard Gadd whose new Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, is airing. It’s a dark, deeply uncomfortable drama based on his experiences as the target of a dangerous stalker and how the traumas he suffered as victim of sexual abuse at the hands of an older colleague complicated his relationship with his stalker. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.