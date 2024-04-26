MARKET WRAP: Rand gains most in five weeks after poll shows dwindling support for ANC, EFF
Shares in Anglo American rose again a day after BHP made a bid for the local miner
26 April 2024 - 18:04
The rand was the best performer among emerging market currencies after the latest poll by global market researcher Ipsos showed support for the governing ANC waning further, just weeks before the general elections.
The Ipsos poll (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2024-04-26-ipsos-survey-voters-unimpressed-with-anc-as-election-nears/), released on Friday, showed ANC support falling to 40.2% from 40.5% previously. The biggest loser in the survey, which polled more than 2,500 South Africans from all demographics, was the EFF, which Ipsos polled at 11.5%, from 19.6% in February...
