EDITORIAL: SA at 30 — between despair and hope
Country is less steady than was promised by the heady early years of democracy
26 April 2024 - 05:00
Tomorrow South Africans will commemorate 30 years since our country was reborn as a democracy after centuries of colonialism and apartheid. Undoubtedly, April 27 2024 will stir up mixed emotions — predominantly of despair and hope.
Thirty years ago on Saturday, weary of internecine conflict, millions of South Africans voted in the first all-race elections. Through their vote they chose a future of peaceful coexistence and constitutional democracy...
