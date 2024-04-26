LETTER: Freedom Day: reminder of democracy’s fragility

Voters standing in long queues during the 1994 general elections in SA. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport archives
Freedom Day is a seminal event in SA history, marking the transition to its first nonracial democratic elections. This day not only commemorates a pivotal moment, but serves as a reminder of a democracy’s inherent fragility.
The essence of democracy relies on active participation —without it, the democratic process withers. However, expecting SA’s youth to actively engage in this process without addressing the foundational aspects of their education — specifically literacy — overlooks a critical element of democratic participation.
The sacrifices made to secure a platform where all South Africans could have their voices heard symbolise a profound commitment to equality and representation. However, these efforts are only possible if we prioritise cultivating literary capabilities among our population.
Literacy is the cornerstone of informed decision-making, enabling individuals to critically analyse and engage with the issues that affect the governance of their country. By enhancing and accelerating literacy programmes we provide the youth — and, by extension, all citizens — with the tools necessary to participate meaningfully in civil society.
In a broader sense, literacy extends beyond the ability to read and write; it encompasses the capacity to comprehend complex issues, articulate thoughts and opinions, and engage in constructive dialogue. These skills are indispensable in a democracy, where each citizen’s input contributes to the collective decision-making process.
Therefore, to honour the legacy of Freedom Day we must commit to an educational revolution that places literacy at its core. This commitment will ensure that the voices of all South Africans are not only heard but are informed, engaged and instrumental in shaping the nation’s future.
Lea-Anne Moses Fundza Literacy Trust
