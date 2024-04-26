Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Freedom Day: reminder of democracy’s fragility

Literacy, ability to reason critically and comprehend complex issues crucial to health of SA democracy

26 April 2024 - 13:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Voters standing in long queues during the 1994 general elections in SA. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport archives
Voters standing in long queues during the 1994 general elections in SA. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport archives

Freedom Day is a seminal event in SA history, marking the transition to its first nonracial democratic elections. This day not only commemorates a pivotal moment, but serves as a reminder of a democracy’s inherent fragility.

The essence of democracy relies on active participation —without it, the democratic process withers. However, expecting SA’s youth to actively engage in this process without addressing the foundational aspects of their education — specifically literacy — overlooks a critical element of democratic participation.

The sacrifices made to secure a platform where all South Africans could have their voices heard symbolise a profound commitment to equality and representation. However, these efforts are only possible if we prioritise cultivating literary capabilities among our population.

Literacy is the cornerstone of informed decision-making, enabling individuals to critically analyse and engage with the issues that affect the governance of their country. By enhancing and accelerating literacy programmes we provide the youth — and, by extension, all citizens — with the tools necessary to participate meaningfully in civil society.

In a broader sense, literacy extends beyond the ability to read and write; it encompasses the capacity to comprehend complex issues, articulate thoughts and opinions, and engage in constructive dialogue. These skills are indispensable in a democracy, where each citizen’s input contributes to the collective decision-making process.

Therefore, to honour the legacy of Freedom Day we must commit to an educational revolution that places literacy at its core. This commitment will ensure that the voices of all South Africans are not only heard but are informed, engaged and instrumental in shaping the nation’s future.

Lea-Anne Moses
Fundza Literacy Trust

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SOLLY MSIMANGA: Freedom Day for some, but not the majority

Residents of Gauteng are all too acutely aware of the government’s 30 years of broken promises and policy failures
Opinion
8 hours ago

South Africa at 30: A tale of two countries

South Africa’s democratic history can be seen in two halves: 15 years of development, where life got demonstrably better for the majority of the ...
Features
1 day ago

South Africa at 30: SA Inc on the starting line

South African business has experienced some turbulent times in the past 30 years. Now, it needs an enabling environment if it — and the economy — is ...
Features
1 day ago

South Africa at 30: Diplomatic transformation

From Mandela’s moral foreign policy to more transactional international relations, South Africa’s fortunes on the world stage have ebbed and flowed ...
Features
1 day ago

South Africa at 30: An exercise in wasted potential

South Africa’s economic progress can be divided into two halves — before and after the global financial crisis. The rapid progress in the first half ...
Features
1 day ago

South Africa at 30: The truth interrupted

Almost three decades since the TRC was established, the victims of apartheid atrocities are still waiting for justice
Features
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: BHP-Anglo deal could leave SA out ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DHAHINI NAIDU: Move against Berdine Odendaal over ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: SA at 30 — between despair and hope
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRIAN KANTOR: Wealth may matter more than income
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: SA at 30 — between despair and hope

Opinion / Editorials

South Africa at 30: SA Inc on the starting line

Features / Cover Story

SOLLY MSIMANGA: Freedom Day for some, but not the majority

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Not many sympathise, but listening to Afrikaner group won’t hurt

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.