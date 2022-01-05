Opinion / Columnists THABANG MOKOPANELE: Only if findings are acted on will Zondo commission be worth the money The government’s failure to act on the Zondo commission report would have dire implications for the economy and the country’s reputation B L Premium

The first part of the report by the Zondo commission into state capture has revealed what many South Africans probably already knew: the government’s R500bn procurement (tender) system was like a light to a moth to corrupt politicians and business people. But what matters is what happens to those implicated as this will determine the country’s international image particularly given concerns by investors about corruption in Africa’s most advanced economy.

This, by implication, means the government will have to act on those implicated through successful prosecution and recovery of money looted, as anything short of serious consequences will not suffice and will ring hollow to the overseas investors and South Africans who have lost an estimated R1.5-trillion to corruption since the dawn of democracy...