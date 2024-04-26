Ipsos survey: voters unimpressed with ANC as election nears
Survey no prediction of results, market research firm warns as political parties go into high gear to convince voters
26 April 2024 - 14:41
The ANC, which has governed SA for three decades but is beset by financial, administrative, operational and governance challenges is “struggling” to impress voters a month before the crucial 2024 general elections, the latest survey by global market research firm, Ipsos, shows.
The survey was released on Friday, a day before the country marks the 30th anniversary of the democratic dispensation and is in line with several other surveys which show support for the ANC could fall below 50% for the first time since 1994. This could force the governing party to enter into a coalition with smaller parties. ..
