Zondo says ministers should not be solely responsible for SOE board appointments

Ministers should not be solely responsible for the appointment of the boards of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as is case now, chair of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture Raymond Zondo says.

He expressed this view in the first part of his voluminous report on state capture into allegations of corruption and fraud in the public sector, which was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday...