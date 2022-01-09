Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of capable state The ANC is unable to correctly assess the root cause of what ails it and the country B L Premium

Little more than a week into 2022 and the ANC has already managed to burn down parliament through sheer incompetence at best — or factional infighting, radical economic transformation style, at worst — and spit in the face of the judiciary after the release of the first volume of the state capture commission report. American insurrectionists, eat your hearts out.

Not to worry though. Minerals & energy minister and ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe told his adoring congregation after a meeting with traditional healers in Limpopo on Friday that SA is not going to the dogs. He took aim at commentators who focus only on challenges without recognising gains made under the perpetually shocked President Cyril Ramaphosa...