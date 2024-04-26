BRIAN KANTOR: Wealth may matter more than income
Wait to see what the new two-pot pensions system does to the accumulated worth of households
26 April 2024 - 05:00
The resilience of the US economy in the face of higher interest rates has surprised many. Members of the US Federal Reserve's federal open market committee, having pencilled in several cuts to interest rates to come in 2024, have seemingly reversed course.
Their pivot was precipitate. The still highly satisfactory state of the US economy must take the credit or the blame, depending on whether you a borrower or lender be, including in SA...
