HILARY JOFFE: BHP-Anglo deal could leave SA out in the cold
Sydney-based mining giant is not interested in exposure to SA’s platinum, iron ore and diamonds
26 April 2024 - 05:00
A bid by BHP for Anglo American may look like a Sydney-based global mining giant proposing marriage to a London-listed global miner. But there is a rich and complicated SA history on both sides of the family.
There is a rich irony, too, in concerns that a merger of the two could strip London of another of the large listed companies that hailed, originally, from Johannesburg...
