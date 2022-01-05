Zondo: ANC watched as state coffers were plundered
‘Either they did not care or they slept on the job or they had no clue what to do,’ says commission chair
05 January 2022 - 12:33
The government, parliament and the governing ANC failed to take action to halt the state capture that weakened the country’s democracy, says the Zondo commission.
Part one of the commission’s report on state capture, which was released on Tuesday, details how key institutions such as the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Transnet, Eskom and SAA were made dysfunctional “in order to divert public funds for private benefit”...
