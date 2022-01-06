Companies Saica vows to investigate enablers of state capture A probe into former SAA Technical board chair and SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana is already under way B L Premium

The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is gearing up to investigate all members implicated in the report by the Zondo commission on state capture, the accounting body said.

Part 1 of the incriminating report that was publicised on Tuesday, slams the lack of accountability and transparency in accounting practices displayed by trusted gatekeepers at state owned entities during former president Jacob Zuma’s years in office...