Saica vows to investigate enablers of state capture
A probe into former SAA Technical board chair and SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana is already under way
06 January 2022 - 15:34
The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is gearing up to investigate all members implicated in the report by the Zondo commission on state capture, the accounting body said.
Part 1 of the incriminating report that was publicised on Tuesday, slams the lack of accountability and transparency in accounting practices displayed by trusted gatekeepers at state owned entities during former president Jacob Zuma’s years in office...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now