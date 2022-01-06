National

Zondo sounds the alarm over assaults on symbols of democracy

Man who smashed Constitutional Court windows is expected to appear in court on Friday

06 January 2022 - 13:00 Belinda Pheto
The scene at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where a 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking the windows of the court building using a hammer. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The scene at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where a 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking the windows of the court building using a hammer. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using a hammer to smash the windows of the Constitutional Court and is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday. He has been charged with malicious damage to property.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday that though the incident did not hamper the work of judges and court staff‚ the security of the judiciary‚ support staff and people using the courts remained compromised and requires urgent attention.

“This incident comes shortly after other important state facilities have experienced unprecedented attacks‚ including recent threats having been made to cause damage to some superior courts.

“These attacks and threats seek to cause the destruction of these important facilities that the public rely on for the protection of their constitutional rights‚” he said in a statement.

Zondo urged law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to put measures in place to avoid similar incidents in future.

“The judiciary appeals to all relevant organs of the state and functionaries responsible for state facilities and security services to ensure a threat- and risk-based assessment of arrangements around critical court facilities and important assets.”

He expressed his satisfaction that security officials and police were able to act swiftly to apprehend the suspect and prevent further damage to the building.

TimesLIVE

THABANG MOKOPANELE: Only if findings are acted on will Zondo commission be worth the money

The government’s failure to act on the Zondo commission report would have dire implications for the economy and the country’s reputation
Opinion
23 hours ago

Zondo recommends NPA charge Dudu Myeni for fraud and corruption

The management style and approach of both Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana enabled acts of fraud and corruption to engulf SAA and SAA Technical, Zondo report ...
National
1 day ago

Raymond Zondo censures PwC for turning blind eye to state capture

The commission found PwC was not equipped to assess the requirements and obligations of SAA in line with the Public Finance Management Act
Companies
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deferred prosecution agreements for firms would ...
National
2.
Zondo: ANC watched as state coffers were plundered
National
3.
Fikile Mbalula says moving parliament to Tshwane ...
National
4.
Government can’t be trusted with ‘ultimate ...
National
5.
READ IN FULL | Part one of the state capture ...
National

Related Articles

MPs have many questions about parliament’s security systems

National

Suspected parliament arsonist poses for cameras in court

National

Parliament without a head of security for more than four years before blaze

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.