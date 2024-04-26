Eskom expects to keep load-shedding to stage 2 this winter
26 April 2024 - 13:15
After 30 days of no load-shedding Eskom said on Friday it was anticipating less load-shedding this winter than it implemented during winter last year.
Presenting the winter outlook Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the utility “anticipate to maintain load-shedding to no more than stage 2” between April and August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.