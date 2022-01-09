Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Awaiting presidential action

Those who helped destroy state assets should lose their ANC membership

09 January 2022 - 17:14
Picture: SUPPLIED
It seems to me that if it has been shown by a judicial commission of inquiry that a member  of the ANC colluded in the disablement of an arm of the state (such as the SA Revenue Service), for the benefit of himself, members of his family or acquaintances, his membership of that organisation should be terminated, and that the president of the ANC should take a lead role in ensuring that happens.

I wait with bated breath.

David Clegg
St James

