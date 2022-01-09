LETTER: Awaiting presidential action

It seems to me that if it has been shown by a judicial commission of inquiry that a member of the ANC colluded in the disablement of an arm of the state (such as the SA Revenue Service), for the benefit of himself, members of his family or acquaintances, his membership of that organisation should be terminated, and that the president of the ANC should take a lead role in ensuring that happens.

I wait with bated breath.

David Clegg

St James

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​